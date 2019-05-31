Mayor, City Officials Welcome ‘The Grove’ Affordable Housing Community

Wakeland Breaks Ground on 81 Affordable Homes for Seniors in Vista, California

VISTA, CA (May 2019) – City of Vista and County of San Diego officials gathered Tuesday (May 28) to celebrate groundbreaking on The Grove, a new community of affordable homes for low income seniors in downtown Vista.

The Grove at 815 Civic Center Drive, Vista,

Nonprofit affordable housing developer Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation is building the $31 million property, which will have 81 one- and two-bedroom homes for seniors age 62 and older combined with complimentary on-site programs that can enhance their quality of life and help them remain independent as they age.

“When The Grove is completed in late 2020, it will bring many benefits to the community of Vista,” said Wakeland President and CEO Ken Sauder. “It will create a high-quality, affordable place for Vista’s seniors to live independently at a time when many seniors are struggling to afford a home. It will also enhance the recent improvements to Vista’s civic center by replacing an older, outdated property with a vibrant new housing community that fits in with the newly-revitalized surrounding architecture.”

The development was designed by Dahlin Group Architecture and Planning and will be built by Sun Country Builders. In addition to the 81 senior apartments, the property will have abundant green space, outdoor gathering areas, and a community room where residents will be able to participate in a number of on-site activities such as computer workshops, exercise programs, holiday gatherings and social clubs.

“We are pleased this project is under construction because The Grove will help Vista in providing more affordable housing options for seniors and in planning for our future residents,” said Vista Mayor Judy Ritter. “This project moves us one step closer to achieving our vision of providing safe and affordable housing for our senior population.”

Leasing for The Grove will start next year and will be open to seniors age 62 and older who make between 30 percent and 60 percent of the Area Median Income – or about $1,873 to $4,280 per month. For more information, interested tenants can call (760) 297-6986.

ABOUT WAKELAND HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION …Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation is a leader in the creation and operation of affordable housing in California, delivering high-quality residential developments that address the needs of the communities we serve. Since we started in 1998, we have created and preserved more than 7,300 affordable homes at 49 properties throughout the state, each of which showcases our commitment to building and operating high-quality housing communities with superior on-site programs and services for residents. Visit our website to learn more: www.wakelandhdc.com.