May Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Meeting

The May’s meeting of the monthly Government Affairs Committee meeting, held in the offices of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, provided those in attendance with an update of a variety of projects either in a process of application, approved and waiting to start or underway with a variety of deadlines set for opening.

Starting the meeting off was a presentation by Vista Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, Donna Caperton. Donna will be retiring soon from VUSD after a number of years of service to the district. Also on hand to answer questions was Vista Unified Superintendent Dr. Linda Kimble. Donna gave a very concise update on Bond Measure LL. The group was told the Bond will have an impact on every school in the district. The $292 million dollar project will be implemented in a series of phases. The first series of bonds will be issued in May, totaling around $56.5 million. Some of the projects included in this phase will be a complete update of Vista Academy’s fire alarm system, a resurfacing of the pool at Vista Magnet Middle School, the addition of restrooms and a “re-do” of the lobby entrance to the Rancho Buena Vista High School gymnasium and the addition of a stairway from Mission Vista High School to Melrose Drive. The 10 member Citizens Oversight Committee, along with VUSD, has set the guidelines for the projects. Their next meeting will be May 14th. Also on the agenda for future projects will be the replacement or removal of over 250 portables scattered throughout the District. Many of the schools will see the addition of buildings on their school site. Schools such as Rancho Buena Vista High, Beaumont Elementary and Bobier Elementary will see these improvements on their campus. Casita Elementary is set for the addition of restrooms, Foothill Elementary will get a new roof and almost every school in the District will see solar installed as either covering in their parking lots or located somewhere on campus.

The next presenter for the Gov’t. Affair Committee was John Conley, Community Development Director for the City of Vista. John provided a power point presentation of a number of projects in the planning stages or currently underway in Vista. Listed in the order of presentation include:

100 Main Street construction of the four story, 15,000 sq. ft. retail on the first floor and three stories of residential is progressing

Norm Reeve Honda construction is set for completion for a July opening

Creekside Apartments are at a 50% occupancy at this time

The 4 acres next to Food For Less, Sunroad Plaza, has a proposed business plaza with a possible 4 drive-thru eateries

Pheasant Hills, off of Lada de Loma Dr., has been approved for single family residential homes

Santa Anita Townhomes, 25-30 condos, is a project in the proposal stage

Wakeland Senior Apartments, on Civic Center Dr. across from Vons, has been approved and is a project in progress

Monarch Buena Vista, by Wildwood Park, 179 apartment project is under construction

Vista Self Storage, on East Vista Way, is under construction, and will include a Commercial Center

Projects under construction include Persa Apartments, Laurel Creek Condominiums and the 24 single family homes of Sienna

Projects almost finished include the Breeze Hill Apartments on Melrose and the South Melrose Townhomes, close to Rancho Buena Vista High School

John also said the new roundabout on Mar Vista, which has been a point of concern for larger vehicles negotiating, will have the pavement raised to just below curb level to allow these larger vehicles access. Also, Paseo Santa Fe Road improvement should be completed by early next year. Other projects were pointed out, all of which can be seen on the City of Vista web site on the Interactive Planning Map.

Each month the committee also gets updates from a number of government agencies.

Shaina Richardson from Supervisor Jim Desmond’s Office – Supervisor Desmond is asking for support in opposing SANDAG’s proposal to modify the TransNet Extension Ordinance which would eliminate road construction projects, part of which would seriously affect any improvement to Highway 78. Supervisor Desmond does not support the Airport Authority Board’s new policy of only choosing one group of workers the opportunity to work at a public airport.

– Supervisor Desmond is asking for support in opposing SANDAG’s proposal to modify the TransNet Extension Ordinance which would eliminate road construction projects, part of which would seriously affect any improvement to Highway 78. Supervisor Desmond does not support the Airport Authority Board’s new policy of only choosing one group of workers the opportunity to work at a public airport. Matthew Phy from Senator Patricia Bates’ Office – the Senator is supporting SB 465 protecting emergency procedures with regard to the removal of waste from San Onfre Nuclear Power Plant.

– the Senator is supporting SB 465 protecting emergency procedures with regard to the removal of waste from San Onfre Nuclear Power Plant. Cori Schumacher from Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath’s Office – the Assemblymember is supporting a bill to keep the Cal Grant extension for veterans and a bill to add charging stations for electric automobiles along highways. Also being studied is the bill dealing with short term vacation rentals along the coastal zone as well as monitoring SB 50 which deals with transit development.

– the Assemblymember is supporting a bill to keep the Cal Grant extension for veterans and a bill to add charging stations for electric automobiles along highways. Also being studied is the bill dealing with short term vacation rentals along the coastal zone as well as monitoring SB 50 which deals with transit development. Kyle Krahel-Frolander from Congressman Mike Levin’s Office – the Congressman Office on El Camino Real is now open. The Congressman sponsored a student art contest which is now on display in the Oceanside Museum of Art. He is supporting a bill dealing with the Transition Movement Act for military moving to civilian life and the Celan Energy Tax incentive extension.

– the Congressman Office on El Camino Real is now open. The Congressman sponsored a student art contest which is now on display in the Oceanside Museum of Art. He is supporting a bill dealing with the Transition Movement Act for military moving to civilian life and the Celan Energy Tax incentive extension. Risa Baron from the San Diego Water Authority passed out information on the Brought to You by Water outreach and education program where people can take a photo of their favorite fruits, vegetables, flowers or nursery, post the photo on Instagram or Twitter with #B2UbyH2O between May 1-31 and possibly win prizes. She also said the Turf Replacement Program has been extended, but people must apply before they can be approved for the $2 per square foot program. Go to www.SoCalWaterSmart.com for details.

Updates: