May Is National Stroke Awareness Month





Stroke Awareness Month … For National Stroke Awareness Month in May, here’s a local man’s miraculous stroke recovery story.

Most stroke survivors are left with partial paralysis, weak motor control, loss of memory and other emotional and cognitive effects that change their lives forever. For stroke survivors who are also 80 years old, the effects are even worse. That’s not the case for North County resident Larry Hull, 80.

One day Hull woke up on the floor of his bedroom with the left side of his body completely paralyzed – he’d just suffered a stroke. Alone in his house, he used his right hand to reach his medical alert pendant and call for help. Through a coordinated effort by EMT’s and the medical team at Tri-City Medical Center, Larry was treated with tPA, a medicine that can reverse the long-term effects of a stroke. Thanks to the rapid treatment, Hull was left with no residual issues from his stroke – a true miracle.

Here’s a video of Larry’s story. His experience is an uplifting story about how quick thinking and proper medical care can lead to saved lives.