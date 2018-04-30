Loading...
May Government Affairs Meeting

By   /  April 30, 2018  /  No Comments

Government Affairs

Please join us at our May GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Why We Meet: Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!

Topics This Month:

County Tax Update ~Ernie Dronenburg

San Diego County Assessor
SDG&E

 

 

 

 

Time of Use Rates Implementation ~

Katelin Scanlan

SDG&E

Date & Time: Thursday May 3, 2018  12:00pm – 1:30pmMap to Vista Chamber of Commerce
Location: Vista Chamber Office 127 Main Street, Vista
Cost: Free, All are Welcome Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person

Full Agenda

 

 

 

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

