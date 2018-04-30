May Government Affairs Meeting

|
|
Why We Meet: Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!
Topics This Month:
County Tax Update ~Ernie Dronenburg
San Diego County Assessor
Time of Use Rates Implementation ~
Katelin Scanlan
SDG&E
Location: Vista Chamber Office 127 Main Street, Vista
Cost: Free, All are Welcome Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person
Full Agenda