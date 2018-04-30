May Government Affairs Meeting

Please join us at our May GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Why We Meet: Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!

Topics This Month:

County Tax Update ~Ernie Dronenburg

San Diego County Assessor

Time of Use Rates Implementation ~

Katelin Scanlan

SDG&E

Date & Time: Thursday May 3, 2018 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Cost: Free, All are Welcome Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person

Full Agenda