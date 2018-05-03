May Government Affairs Meeting Covers a Wide Range of Topic and Issue’s

TR Robertson — The May Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, held the first Thursday of each month, covered a multitude of topics important to the citizens of Vista and other North County communities.

The meeting began with a presentation by Dan Walter and Bob Osuna, members of the Development Team for Streetlights Residential Construction Team for the project underway at the corner of S. Santa Fe Dr. and 100 Main Street. Mr. Osuna said there will be monthly published updates, available at the Chamber of Commerce, detailing the ongoing project and the various effects construction will have on downtown Historic Vista. The hope is the project will be completed by this time next year. There will be occasional street closures in the downtown area, especially effecting Indian Street and Main Street, to allow trucks and cranes access to the area. Dan and Bob stressed the companies number one priority is public safety. The dirt being removed from the area is being taken to a location on Camp Pendleton. When completed the 5 story complex will have 126 apartments, a ground floor available for various business and a 2 level underground parking area with 268 parking spaces.

The next on the agenda was a detailed presentation by Ernie Dronenburg, Assessor and Recorder for the County of San Diego. Mr. Dronenburg was hired in 1978 and helped write the rules for the beginnings of the Proposition 13 policies. The Assessor’s office currently handles 993,821 parcels in San Diego County with over $512 billion collected in assessments collected. The office also issued 26,451 marriage licenses in 2017 and 13,747 marriages were performed by the county. There are 5 offices in San Diego County – San Diego, El Cajon, Kearny Mesa, San Marcos and Chula Vista. They have received a 98.2% positive customer service rating. The Assessor’s office have 415 employees and they continue to use the most modern methods to assist the public. They have gone green, have reduced the cost of services the public has to pay for various items, offers online signatures for various documents, and now work hand in hand with the Treasurer’s office to give better service to people with various issues. Mr. Dronenburg went through the effect of Prop 13 on property taxes as well as detailing Prop 60 and 90, which established tax bases on home sales and purchases. He also pointed out the importance of Prop 58 – Parent Child Exclusion – establishing a tax base on gifting a home to a child and Prop 193 – a Grandparent to Grandchild gifting of a home. A variety of other exemptions are available to homeowners each person should look into, such as a possible Homeowners Exemption of up to $7,000 or a Disabled Veterans Exemption. Mr. Dronenburg also said the Assessor’s office has assisted victims of calamities, such as fire or flood damaged homes, and Prop 171 has assisted homeowners relocating from area of disasters. He also said homeowners should keep tabs on the Split Ballot Initiative which might appear on the ballot in 2020. There are a number of pamphlets available detailing all of the programs available for homeowners or go to www.adarcc.com.

The final New Business presenter for the meeting was Katelin Scanlan from the San Diego Gas & Electric Rates and Reform Team. Katelin discussed the Residential Pricing Plans available to homeowners and the changes that will be coming to the billing process. Homeowners should go through their SDG&E bill to see what program they are currently on and if the new program will benefit them. Most homeowners are on the Standard Plan, the more you use, the more you pay. Available now are two additional plans, the TOU-DR1 and TOU-DR2 Plan allow homeowners to choose times that would be best for them to run major appliances, pool systems, air conditioning and other large electrical use items. To learn more go to www.sdge.com/whenmatters for more information. Peak hours homeowners should avoid, when billing is highest, is 4 pm to 9 pm. Everyone is encouraged to continue to check their billing statements for updates on billing options.

Updates:

City of Vista – The upcoming Vista City Council meeting will cover a variety of issues with parks and proposed businesses and properties. Dog Haus, Canes and Swami’s businesses are still in the preparation process. Bear Roots Brewing will have an upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their new opening in Downtown Historic Vista.

Candyce Yee of Supervisor Horn’s Office – volunteers are needed to work for the upcoming elections, the Supervisor’s Office has made monetary donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Vista and the Chamber. Hepatitis A vaccinations are still available.

Michael Hadland from Assemblyman Chavez’s Office – reported on AB 2878 and AB 3177. AB 2878 seeks to establish local control and accountability plan for school districts and establishing annual goals for all pupils. AB 3177 seeks to create a North County Transit District to control all aspects of the transit system.

Tom Stinson from Assemblywoman Waldron’s Office – passed out a handout and spoke about several Assembly Bill’s dealing with the growing Opioid Addiction issues and treatment. He also pointed out AB 2509, under consideration, that would allow employees to take an on-duty meal period for workers.

Matthew Phy from Senator Bate’s Office – several of the bills the Senator supported were rejected, SB 1109 dealing with Opioid Education passed. The Senator is hosting an Information Seminar for parents and students to learn about the Opioid and Heroin crisis. This will be held on Thursday, May 10 from 6-8 pm in the Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium at 1775 Dove Lance in Carlsbad.

Upcoming Events:

Sat. May 5 – Rhythm and Brews Festival, Downtown Historic Vista

Sun., May 27th – Strawberry Festival, Downtown Historic Vista