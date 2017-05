Join us for our May Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday May 4, 2017 at 12:00pm at the Chamber Office.

This meeting is open to the public and there is no fee to attend. An optional lunch will be available for $7.00.

Regional Job Strategy – Sean Karakin, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce May Topics: …– Sean Karakin, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

Come Mix with Electeds and Their Reps:

We receive updates each month from our representatives from Federal, State, County and City government. Keep up on what is happening in our community.