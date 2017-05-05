May Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Reports and Updates on Business Studies, Water Issues and What’s Happening in Vista

TR Robertson… The May Government Affairs Meeting, held in the Vista Chamber of Commerce office, began with the introduction of Sean Karafin, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and his report on a Regional Job Strategy Report recently completed. This report was put together with the assistance of 68 partners and the result of a series of 4 meetings and a number of dashboard reports submitted. The amount of information collected was impressive and painted a picture of the job situation and living standards for the City of San Diego as compared to 9 other metropolitan cities with comparable standards and life styles. These cities were Austin, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Raleigh, Denver and Portland. The end result of the report and analysis was to prepare strategies for recommendations available for Chambers in other cities to reference as cities look at how to best serve and assist those living in their cities. Twenty-nine programs were referenced that are now working in the county which could be used by other cities. Programs such as the Junior Achievement Job Shadowing were highlighted, allowing young people in our area to not only shadow people in jobs but perhaps gain enough interest to further their education in these fields of work and hopefully return to jobs in our area. The following is a short list of some of the information contained in the report:

San Diego ranks highest in the # of millennials living in the city

San Diego ranks highest in the % of veterans in the work force

San Diego ranks lowest in the % of women in the work force

San Diego ranks 5 th in the number of veteran owned businesses

in the number of veteran owned businesses San Diego ranks 6 th in comparable metropolitan cities in per capita personal income – $51,459

in comparable metropolitan cities in per capita personal income – $51,459 San Diego ranks 9 th overall in affordability

overall in affordability The median home price in San Diego is $567,000

57% or the renters in San Diego are spending 30% of their income on rent

The average rental price in San Diego for a 1 bedroom apartment is $1,368

San Diego ranks #1 in most acres of parkland for cities of comparable size

San Diego has the 3rd highest rate of unemployment and the 2nd highest poverty rate

The next presenter was Risa Baron from the San Diego County Water Authority. Ms. Baron gave an update on water issues in San Diego County and pending bills that could affect water use in San Diego. Assembly Bill 1669 is the urban water conservation standards and use reporting bill. Its purpose would be to possibly restrict water use and establish water allocations for commercial use. The SDCWA opposes this bill. Assembly Bill 968 – urban water use: water efficiency – would establish a task force of experts for the purpose of recommending appropriate performance measures and Assembly Bill 1323 – sustainable water use and demand reduction: stakeholder workgroup – would establish a workgroup to recommend new water use targets for urban water. SDCWA supports both of these bills.

At each Government Affairs Committee, representatives from various governmental agencies gave short updates on issues their groups are dealing with. Christin Rhmeyer, from Senator Bates’s office, reported the Senator was appointed Senate minority leader and gave a short report on SB 197, a proposal for increased medical assistance for veteran medical care.

Tom Stinson, from Assemblywoman Waldron’s office, provided a legislative update and the current status on the assembly bills. AB 182 – Heroin and Opioid Public Education Act deals with a public education program on drug use; AB 369 – Appeals: Child custody orders or judgement deals with child custody in a bifurcated family; AB 478 – Sport fishing licenses: age requirements deals with raising the age requirements for purchase of a fishing license; AB 502 – Crime Victim Compensation dealing with reimbursement to victims of elder or dependent adult financial abuse; AB 1386 – Genomic cancer testing pilot program establishes a pilot program to promote and encourage breast cancer susceptibility and several other bills as well. Most of the assembly bills proposed have passed through various committees and are making their way through the legislative process.

Haley Peterson of Supervisor Horn’s office reported on the status of SB 1 dealing with road repairs in the county and on a HUD development which will take place at the current location of the motel located on civic Center Drive close to the Santa Fe Dr. intersection. Tony Winney from the City of Vista City Manager’s Office reported on discussions that were underway on the district maps being drawn up for the new boundaries for district elections. He also reported the new parking area in downtown Historic Vista is completed with 119 spaces. In other news, The Vista Entertainment Center has been sold and will be the new home of a Honda dealership and the former El Callejon Restaurant will soon be taken over by Swami’s. Swami’s currently has 9 other locations, including Oceanside and Carlsbad. They serve breakfast and lunch as well as fresh juices, smoothies, fresh baked pastries, and are gluten free with vegan and vegetarian dishes. Another new restaurant coming to Vista is Wildwood, a fusion barbeque restaurant which will also feature music performances. The location will be the former home of La Paloma Mexican Restaurant on Civic Center Drive. This is set to open in August.

