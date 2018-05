May 2018 Vista Chamber of Commerce News

EV Climate Credit: Electric vehicle (EV) drivers not only enjoy the satisfaction of making a difference everyday by helping to reduce air pollution, they can reap financial rewards—in the form of a credit on their San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) bill—for driving clean. May 31, 2018 , as part of a statewide program administered by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to fight climate change. The region’s 27,000 EV drivers, whether they drive an all-electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid, can apply for SDG&E’s Electric Vehicle Climate Credit through, as part of a statewide program administered by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to fight climate change. Full Details

Educational Event: Opioid Crisis Thursday May 10 ~ 6pm Learn about the opioid and heroin crisis in our community & how it can affect your family. Learn how your teen may be at risk, and how to protect your children. Map Diamond Gala Saturday May 12 ~ 5:30pm Boys & Girls Club! Tickets