Thank you everyone for the love & support for Maureen Barrack the last few days. We will host a memorial service Friday, August 18th at 4:00pm at the North Coast Church – Vista Campus (out on N. Santa Fe Ave in Vista). All are welcome, and please spread the word to people who may have known her.

In lieu of flowers Maureen would have loved for you to make a donation to the Vista Art Foundation to keep her vision for community art alive.