Massive Digital Billboard Proposed For Downtown SD – Can You Help?

Hi North County Digital Billboard Opponents,
Can you please help get the word out that the SD Port District board is due to vote Tuesday, July 11 to approve a 23 ft by 80 ft digital sign on a parking structure at Park Avenue and Harbor Drive near Petco Park?
I just learned of this yesterday, so it’s crucial people act quickly to email the commissioners and if at all possible appear at the 1 pm hearing at the Port Administration Building, 3165 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101.
Below the email Pat Brown of Oceanside sent yesterday to the Port Commissioners:
To clarify, this is not a decision by the City of San Diego, whose laws still do not permit such a sign.
This is a decision by the Port board, which makes its own rules regarding signs on projects within the Port District territory.
However port commissioners are appointed from all parts of San Diego County and should be representing their constituents who consistently oppose DBBs!