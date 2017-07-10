Massive Digital Billboard Proposed For Downtown SD – Can You Help?

Hi North County Digital Billboard Opponents,

Can you please help get the word out that the SD Port District board is due to vote Tuesday, July 11 to approve a 23 ft by 80 ft digital sign on a parking structure at Park Avenue and Harbor Drive near Petco Park?

I just learned of this yesterday, so it’s crucial people act quickly to email the commissioners and if at all possible appear at the 1 pm hearing at the Port Administration Building, 3165 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101.

Below the email Pat Brown of Oceanside sent yesterday to the Port Commissioners: