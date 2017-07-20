Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Mask Masquerade and Art Show 7/17

Mask Masquerade and Art Show 7/17

By   /  July 20, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista Art Foundation, Twisted Heart Puppetworks, and Spiral Earth Explorations announces The Behind The Mask Masquerade and Art Show! Tickets $20. mark your calendars!
Cool features of this event-
*Art show
*Mask auction
*Live Adult Puppetry Theater
*Music
*Free Appetizers
*Wine and Beer
*Cocktail attire and Masquerade Masks encouraged

We are currently looking for artists who wish to contribute to this art show with 2D and 3D work that fits withing the Behind The Mask theme. If you are interested please visit http://www.vistaart.org/contact and inquire about how to get involved! More info to come!

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Fire Receives Mission: Lifeline EMS Recognition

Read More →