Masayo Halpin At Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting

December 2017, Vista, CA—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting on Thursday, January 4, 2018, 9 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Ave., Vista. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries will be provided.

The guest speaker will be Masayo Halpin. Halpin was a Special Agent with the Portland Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for twenty years, retiring in January 2017. She served as the Crimes Against Children coordinator and started the Innocence Lost Task Force (ILTF), which brought together four local law enforcement agencies and the FBI. The ILTF collaborated with the non-governmental agencies and other law enforcement agencies to focus on services for the victims of sex trafficking. Prior to joining the FBI, Masayo Halpin was an attorney in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and specialized in Domestic Violence.

For more information contact kgvn@cox.net or visit soroptimistvista.org.

About Soroptimists of Vista and North County Inland..Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI Vista NCI) was chartered on March 23, 1953. We are a dynamic group of professional business women who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships and grants to local charities and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public and other group and personal projects. For over 60 years in service, we have been committed to protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity. SI Vista NCI holds luncheon meetings the first and third Friday of each month at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. For more information about Soroptimists, see our website at soroptimistvista.orgor email us atsivistanorthcountyinland@ soroptimist.net.

The North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative is a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminate human trafficking and modern day slavery. Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve victim services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking. The Collaborative meets every other month (on the first Thursday of the month) at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista, California. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries are served.