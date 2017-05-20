Mary Wineman Sachs Obituary

Mary Wineman Sachs, ended her journey on this earth on Saturday, May 5, 2017. She was a long-time resident of Vista, having moved to the area in 1958 when her husband, Richard Charles Sachs, was stationed at Camp Pendleton in the Marine Corp. He passed away in August 1995 after 38 years of marriage..

Mary was born on May 26, 1926 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and grew up in nearby Owasso, Oklahoma. She also lived for a significant time in El Paso, Texas, and followed her husband’s postings to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Barstow, California. She is survived by her daughter, MaryLee Sachs, who resides in Hastings On Hudson, New York, with her husband Malcolm Beadling.

Mary will be remembered for many things but mainly for her love of giving back, always having several knitting or sewing projects on the go for the benefit of the Shriners Hospitals for Children or other causes or friends. When she wasn’t working on crafts, she was baking or canning goodies for gatherings of the Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star or Masons.

She also loved traveling, and traveled extensively overseas to visit her daughter who lived in London for several years, as well as further afield with her partner of many years, Charles Foster Sharp, who died in June 2015. A memorial service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on Friday, May 26, at 1.30pm.