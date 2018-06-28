Loading...
Mark your calendar for the Oceanside Independence Day Parade June 30

June 28, 2018

Friends of Oceanside Public Library invite you to watch the 24th annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade June 30. Parade entries will march down Coast Highway from Wisconsin Street to Civic Center Drive starting at 10 a.m.

Splash and the Oceanside Public Library Bookmobile, pictured in last year’s parade, will be joined by the Friends of Oceanside Public Library float “Volunteers are Heroes” in the Oceanside Parade

Look for the Friends parade float “Volunteers are Heroes,” which celebrates over 600 Library volunteers who serve as Literacy Tutors, lend a hand in Library Youth, Adult and Support Services, are the backbone of the Homebound Delivery and Paws to Read literacy programs, lead as Teen Partners, and share their expertise as Board Members.

