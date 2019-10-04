Marine Toys for Tots 2019 Christmas Holiday Campaign Kick-Off

October 1, 2019 marks the official kick-off for the Toys for Tots 2019 holiday campaign running through Christmas. U.S. Marines and volunteers will be conducting 812 local toy collection and distribution campaigns in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Who: U.S. Marines and 35,000+ volunteers, millions of local supporters, hundreds of Corporate Partners of Toys for Tots

What: Marines and volunteers engaging with local businesses, media and individuals within their communities collecting new, unwrapped toys and distributing those gifts to less fortunate children allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas

Marines and volunteers engaging with local businesses, media and individuals within their communities collecting new, unwrapped toys and distributing those gifts to less fortunate children allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas When: October 1, 2019 – December 25, 2019

October 1, 2019 – December 25, 2019 Where: Toys for Tots is conducting 812 local campaigns in communities throughout the U.S. Find a local TFT campaign near you by visiting our website at www.toysfortots.org

Toys for Tots is conducting 812 local campaigns in communities throughout the U.S. Find a local TFT campaign near you by visiting our website at www.toysfortots.org Why: There is an estimated 15 million children living in poverty in the U.S. The mission of Marine Toys for Tots is to bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children with the goal to deliver a message of hope that will inspire youngsters to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. The objectives include having a positive impact on the development of children, creating or restoring self-esteem, and bringing all elements of communities together in a common cause for three months each year.

About Marine Toys for Tots..Toys for Tots, a 72-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 258 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.