This Friday we will have a special menu – Prime Rib Dinner in celebration of the Marine Corps Birthday. Please join us for this great meal.

The cost is $15 Call ahead to make reservations (760) 726-0472 or stop by the club room and sign up.

There will be no regular menu this evening. Semper Fi!

American Legion Post 365 – 1234 South Santa Fe Avenue. Vista, CA 92084