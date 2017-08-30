Marijuana Dispensary Arrests

The Vista COPPS Unit served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary located at 700 Townsite Drive at about 10:00 am. The warrant service was part of a months-long investigation into the illegal dispensary. As a result of the search warrant, over 300 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were seized, along with US currency. Additionally, Ryan Cooper, 22, and James Cox, 26, were contacted on site and were determined to be employees of the dispensary. The males were arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

