MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember

I am proud to serve on the Assembly Select Committee on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities working to assist our I/DD population through advocacy and research, and by acting as an information resource as the Legislature develops policies.



Input from the community is essential in both understanding the needs of our most vulnerable citizens, and in evaluating the performance of our Regional Centers that assist them.



If you or a loved one are served by one of the state’s Regional Centers, please give us some feedback by completing a survey at idd.assembly.ca.gov



We need to hear from you!



