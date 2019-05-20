Loading...
Marie Waldron-State Assemblymember

California’s housing crisis affects hardworking people across the state.

From increasing rents to skyrocketing home prices, I want to ensure that all Californians can afford a place to live!

My colleagues and I are working hard to pass laws that willlower fees for buildersstop costly, frivolous lawsuits on housing projects, and exempt wildfire victims from burdensome regulations.

We need to make California homes affordable for every budget. 


Capitol Office, State Capitol, Suite #3104, Sacramento, CA 94249
(916) 319-2075

District Office, 350 W. 5th Ave, Suite #110, Escondido, CA 92025
(760) 480-7570

