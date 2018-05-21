Mariana “Maria” Georgescu Passes Away – Homeless in Vista by Choice – Her Story

TR Robertson– Vista, CA …Throughout the years, over 20 to be exact, as drivers drove up and down Melrose Dr., close to the Hacienda intersection, they would occasionally see a homeless woman pushing a large shopping cart in the roadway, loaded down with blankets, a plastic chair, clothing, rolls of paper towels and jugs of water. For those who always looked to see where she was, the drive will no longer be quite the same. Mariana or Maria was found early Saturday morning, May 12th, around 5:10 am, deceased, sitting in her chair, leaning against her cart in the Starbucks parking lot at the corner of Hacienda and Melrose. Two Starbucks employees, arriving for work, found Maria and called 911. According to Lieutenant Robert Smith, of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, officers were dispatched and the County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not announced the exact cause of death, but Maria was suffering from a number of issues. In the report from Lt. Smith, her name was listed as Marta Georgescu, age 64. Her original homeland was Romania.

Vista has a number of homeless individuals, but Maria is probably one of the most interesting and fascinating people anyone has come in contact with. Maria was homeless by her own choice and resisted most assistance that would have put her in any kind of “home”. Her passing brought out a large number of social media responses and stories and memories from people who have met her in a variety of different ways. One App, “Next Door”, contained a selection of pictures people have taken with her, as well as memories of encounters they have had, including some idiosyncrasies she had, according to their conversations with her.

Some things can be said about Maria’s life; some things are known about her, many things are not known about her and a number of stories, that may or may not be true, have been told about her. In speaking with people working in the stores and markets in the shopping areas she frequented, everyone was of the same opinion, Maria was friendly and kind, had very specific eating habits and food she liked. Her food and eating habits led many to refer to her as one of

the most finicky homeless individuals they have ever come across. She loved the Vista Farmer’s Market and according to many at the market she was very neat and clean.

According to Angie Santo, a supervisor and employee of the Starbucks in the Melrose/Hacienda shopping center, Maria came to the U.S. a little over 25 years ago. Angie said she obtained a medical power of attorney for Maria some weeks ago when Maria began to show signs of increasing physical problems. Something led Maria to start a homeless life around 23 years ago. No one knows specifically what led to this decision, but Daniel Barer, of Rollswisserie Gourmet Rotisserie, a frequent vendor at the Vista Farmer’s Market, said he had heard she might have had a son who had passed away about the same time she became homeless. This was the first time I had heard this speculation. No other person I interviewed could confirm whether or not Maria had ever been married or had children. Many people thought Maria might have had family living in the states. Angie Santo said in the 5 years she knew Maria, she never mentioned any family living over here. She only referred to sisters living in Romania. One of the employees of Jersey Mike’s, one of the establishments she occasionally was outside of, said he had heard she had a relative working at the local Ford Dealership. This was found to be incorrect.

As I interviewed different people, who had dealt with and assisted Maria, each person had a different story to tell about their interactions with her. Angie spoke about assisting Maria when it became rainy or very cold in Vista. She said several times she helped load Maria’s possessions in her van and drove her to the Franciscan Inn Motel to get out of the rain and cold for a few days, then bring her possessions back to her large cart once the weather cleared. Maria would pay for the room. The money would come from people who gave her money or gave her gift cards she could cash in for money. Angie said she had taken her to a hospital to be checked out, but Maria wouldn’t take the medication she was given. She said Maria spoke three languages, English, Spanish and Romanian. According to Angie, Maria learned Spanish when she worked in establishments with predominately Spanish speaking employees when she first came to the states. Her Spanish was better than her English. When speaking with her, different people said Maria would combine sentences with English, Spanish and Romanian words. Angie also referred to her very picky eating habits, which was also supported by other people I interviewed. Maria was not hesitant in bringing food items to Angie and others, then asking them to prepare them for her, especially foods such as cauliflower or sweet potatoes. Most days Maria could be found in one of the parking spots in the Starbucks parking area, when she wasn’t pushing her cart around the Melrose Drive area. Lt. Smith, from the Sheriff’s Department, said he was told officers would check on her occasionally when they stopped in for coffee. He also said a Response Team would check up on her to see how she was getting along. Most of the time Maria refused medical assistance, especially if it was in the form of pills to take.

Erika Lopez, manager of Pick Up Stix, also said Maria was very picky and didn’t like most of the food they offered, but she did like the soup, which Erika would bring to her. Erika said, she, like many of the others in this small shopping center, would always check on her as best as they could. An employee of Jersey Mike’s said people would come in and buy a sandwich for her, but if it didn’t have primarily pork meat, like salami, she would give it back to them. As it was, she would take the lettuce out, as well as any other vegetables she didn’t like. The managers of Food For Less said Maria would either purchase items herself, or have someone come in and purchase things for her, such as paper towels, bandages, water and other food items. Maria always seemed to have some money to purchase items if needed. In the last few years, Maria began to wrap her swollen feet with the paper towels. Most felt she might be suffering from diabetes, as shown by the discoloration and swelling in her ankles and feet. Rubio’s employees said they also assisted Maria when needed. Maria would occasionally sleep in the side area of the FedEx business. There is a “porta-potty” located in the side area of the building.

One of her biggest joys was attending the Vista Farmer’s Market every Saturday morning. Maria located a number of food vendors she liked. Many of them were from European countries close to her native Romania. Sherri Reynolds, Customer Service Manager for the Farmer’s Market, said Maria would often tip the musicians at the market. She said Maria was “known for giving kisses to those who gave her money or items”. Alicia Miechowski, owner of Taste of Poland, said Maria loved their stuffed cabbage. She said she referred to Maria as Spring Lady. Alicia also said, when she first started as a vendor at the Farmer’s Market, she had a booth with leather goods and gave Maria some leather sandals. She said Maria would pay for some items or at times visitors to the Farmer’s Market would buy food for her, many being brought over by Maria. She could be a bit cantankerous and pushy when she wanted something or didn’t want something. Next door to Taste of Poland is Rolettos Frozen Fruit Treats, run by Jelens Delibasic from Serbia. Jelens said she has prepared many different dishes for Maria, from food Maria bought or was given at the market. She said over the years she has cooked eggs for her, potatoes and made her soup. Jelens also said she found Maria to be very giving, kind and very clean, almost like she had just walked out of a shower.

David Barer, owner of Rollswisserie Gourmet Rotisserie, is from Switzerland. He has given Maria blankets and helped her, on more than one occasion, push her heavy cart up the incline road leading into the parking area of the Court House, where the Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday. He said Max, who sells Honey House products at the market, has also helped. Usually Maria refused help when asked if she needed help with her cart. David had some funny stories to tell about Maria’s changing food tastes. He said she usually wanted the roasted chicken he cooked, but one day announced that she no longer wanted beef or chicken, but instead wanted the polish sausage with potatoes, and was quite adamant about her request. David also helps feed the homeless people in the downtown park area in Fallbrook. He was very concerned that the homeless situation in the United States is being pushed in the background and not being dealt with in an adequate manner. There are some reports that San Francisco is beginning to show a significant decline in tourism in their downtown area due the number of homeless living on the streets. One recent visitor said the trash and smell in the wharf area of San Francisco is becoming a significant problem.

There are still a number of unanswered questions about Mariana “Maria” Georgescu’s life that would help fill in the missing information about what led her to the United States and eventually to Vista and why she chose to live a life on the street in the first place. Every homeless person we pass by each day has a story to tell about what brought them to live the life they now lead. Some unusual stories surfaced from some of my interviews with people about Maria, such as one person saying he heard Maria didn’t trust the government, was a bit paranoid and she had had dealings with the FBI. As I said, lots of people had many opinions and stories about her.

A fund raiser was underway recently that reached a goal to pay the cost for her cremation and a funeral service. This was sponsored by Angie Santos from Starbucks. The celebration honoring the memory of Maria will be held June 7th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Starbucks on 251 S. Melrose.

Perhaps our own Vista Firefighters Local 4107 has said it best on their Facebook page. “Maria “Mariana” Georgescu (Melrose Molly to us – 6/7/51-5/12/18) was a local legend in fire station lore. There were many stories of how she first came to Vista, and many more about whether she had family or relatives. She could be seen daily on Melrose Drive, usually between Wendy’s and Starbucks. (I think they mean Jack-in-the-Box). The local eateries and drink places often had gift cards purchased by community members in her name available for her. Sometimes when your Vista Firefighters would say hi to Maria, we would get a smile back. Other times we would be on the receiving end of a stern lecture in a foreign language. One thing was certain though. Maria was not a bother, and she had a lot of great community members who looked after her. Rest in peace Maria.”