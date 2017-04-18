The Mariachi Divas At California Center for the Arts

On Sunday, May 14, 2017 at California Center for the Arts, Escondido – 340 N. Escondido Blvd.

Escondido, CA Tickets: $15-$35 / 2 pm

Mother’s Day Brunch at 11 am Sculpture Court & Museum





Escondido, CA — California Center for the Arts, Escondido proudly presents the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning all-female ensemble The Mariachi Divas for a special Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in the Concert Hall at 2 pm – Tickets: $15-$35 . Directed and founded by trumpet player Cindy Shea in 1999, The Mariachi Divas continue to be at the forefront of the mariachi genre by seamlessly melding musical styles from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, Germany, and Spain. In a historically male-dominated field, The Mariachi Divas stand out as a premiere group showing the world that top tier mariachi music can just as easily be performed by women rather than only by their male cohorts. Interviews and hi-res images are available upon request.

Imbued with the unique musical flavor of Los Angeles, The Mariachi Divas are a highly acclaimed ensemble with two GRAMMY® Award wins, six GRAMMY® Award-nominations and two Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominations. In 2003, The Mariachi Divas were discovered by the talent booker for Disney Resorts. The Mariachi Divas soon became the official mariachi band of Disneyland Resort, and quickly became a fixture at Disney’s California Adventure theme park and Downtown Disney’s “Tortilla Joe” restaurant. They went on to headline Disney festivals such as the holiday-themed “Viva Navidad.”

The Mariachi Divas have also appeared in independent films such as Dead Man’s Show, Ren and La Dentista and their rendition of Rick Martin’s hit, “La Bomba” was featured in the 2008 film, Julia. The Mariachi Divas’ music has been featured in the movie Mariachi Gringo, Ren and La Dentista, and two of their Christmas songs were featured on Hallmark greeting cards.

In recognition of Mother’s Day, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is offering all moms one free ticket to The Mariachi Divas show and Sunday brunch taking place in the Sculpture Court & Museum from 11 am-1:45 pm. The brunch will feature a traditional breakfast buffet. On-site flowers will be available for purchase by Vintage Vibe Florals, bouquets range from $8 – $20. For special requests and pre-orders, please email vintagevibeflorals@gmail.com . Vintage Vibe Florals is a generous sponsor of the Mother’s Day Brunch centerpieces. Mother’s Day Brunch at 11 am – Sculpture Court & Museum – Tickets: $15

Opening The Mariachi Divas show is the Center’s youth students of the Jean Will Strings Program.

Join the Center’s Mother’s Day 2017 event with brunch, bouquets and an unforgettable performance by The Mariachi Divas on Sunday, May 14!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido ….With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.