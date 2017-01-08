Maria del Pilar Piña Vasques del Mercado Rojas – Obituary

Maria del Pilar Piña Vasques del Mercado Rojas

Born in Douglas, AZ to Miguel and Juana Mercado. Maria married Martin Rojas on August 23, 1941. They resided in Vista where she worked for VUSD and Drew’s Appliances. Maria loved life, music, family, daily walks and volunteering.. She is survived by her children Virginia Tapia, Gilbert Rojas and Martin Rojas Jr., all of Vista. 7 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and sister – Isabel Gray.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband Martin, 7 brothers and sisters – Jose, Otilia, Elena, Librada, Juan, Miguel and Armando.

Maria spent many years volunteering her time to two very special organizations; The Salvation Army and the American Cancer Society. In her honor and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution be made to either the Salvation Army at www.westernusa.salvationarmy.org or the Amercan Cancer Society www.donate 3.cancer.org.

A family service and internment will be held at Ft Rosecrans Cemetery. Mrs Maria Rojas aka Mom and Grandma- You will forever remembered for your KIND HEART & LOVE OF LIFE.