The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Launches First Season with MARGIN OF ERROR

A new world-premiere drama that deals in cosmic secrets, both intellectual and emotional. A world-renowned scientist is about to receive the Nobel prize and ascend to new heights of fame – but not before his once-trusted, beautiful young research assistant plays a clever game of “King-of-the-Hill”, seeking to spill secrets that will stain his life & legacy. He looks to his long-suffering wife for moral salvation but her patience is at an end, the fabric of her trust worn thin, threatening his fall. This high-stakes high wire act leaves no room for a “Margin of Error”.