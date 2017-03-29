Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Launches First Season with MARGIN OF ERROR

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Launches First Season with MARGIN OF ERROR

By   /  March 29, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

A World Premiere Drama – Full of Twists and Suspense…

MARGIN OF ERROR

By Will Cooper / Directed by Rosina Reynolds / Featuring: Ruff Yeager, Anna Khaja, Kate Reynolds, Joel Miller 
A new world-premiere drama that deals in cosmic secrets, both intellectual and emotional. A world-renowned scientist is about to receive the Nobel prize and ascend to new heights of fame – but not before his once-trusted, beautiful young research assistant plays a clever game of “King-of-the-Hill”, seeking to spill secrets that will stain his life & legacy. He looks to his long-suffering wife for moral salvation but her patience is at an end, the fabric of her trust worn thin, threatening his fall. This high-stakes high wire act leaves no room for a “Margin of Error”.
Previews Start April 14th – Opening Night April 22nd, 8pm – Closing May 7th
Wed – Sat @ 8PM; Sat @ 4pm & Sun @ 2PM
Lyceum Theatre, Horton Plaza, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Carlsbad New Village Arts Theatre Presents San Diego Premiere of a Theatre Classic “Awake and Sing”

Read More →