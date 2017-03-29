The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Launches First Season with MARGIN OF ERROR

A World Premiere Drama – Full of Twists and Suspense…
MARGIN OF ERROR
By Will Cooper / Directed by Rosina Reynolds / Featuring: Ruff Yeager, Anna Khaja, Kate Reynolds, Joel Miller
A new world-premiere drama that deals in cosmic secrets, both intellectual and emotional. A world-renowned scientist is about to receive the Nobel prize and ascend to new heights of fame – but not before his once-trusted, beautiful young research assistant plays a clever game of “King-of-the-Hill”, seeking to spill secrets that will stain his life & legacy. He looks to his long-suffering wife for moral salvation but her patience is at an end, the fabric of her trust worn thin, threatening his fall. This high-stakes high wire act leaves no room for a “Margin of Error”.
Previews Start April 14th – Opening Night April 22nd, 8pm – Closing May 7th
Wed – Sat @ 8PM; Sat @ 4pm & Sun @ 2PM
Lyceum Theatre, Horton Plaza, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101