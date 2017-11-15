Marco Esquivel Affiliates with the Vista Village Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

VISTA, CA. November 2017 — Marco Esquivel has associated with the Vista Village office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

“I chose to begin a career in real estate, so I could continue to help others,” said Esquivel. “Buying and selling a home are life-altering decisions, and I believe I can help. I chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because it is a well-respected leader in the industry, and I know I will receive the support necessary to achieve my personal goal of helping others.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Esquivel was the director of the financial management team on the State Franchise Tax Board. His responsibilities included leadership in financial operation decision making that allowed the State Franchise Tax Board to collect the taxes necessary to fund the operations of the State of California. He also served as the liaison with the State Department of Finance, legislative committee staff and the legislative analyst office. He has coached football at the community college, high school and youth levels for more than 27 years. He was part of the Sierra College Football Program from 1999 to 2007. While he coached at Sierra College, the team held a national record of 37 consecutive wins from 2002 to 2005. Esquivel holds a bachelor’s degree in economics with a minor in finance from California State University, Sacramento and a master’s degree in sports science from the United States Sports Academy.

“I have spent my life striving to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Esquivel. “I spent the past 32 years serving California citizens in Sacramento and Placer counties and coaching young men in the sport of football. I have now settled in North San Diego and will continue to serve others by helping my clients purchase their dream home or sell their home to begin another chapter in life.”

About Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

