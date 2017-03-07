March Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Meeting Veterans Business Outreach Center Representatives

TR Robertson...The monthly meeting of the Government Affairs Committee, held in the Vista Chamber of Commerce Office, welcomed a presentation by the SoCal Veterans Business Outreach Center to the group in attendance. The meeting, called to order by Tri-City Health Services member Amber Ter-Vrugt, featured a short power point presentation by Carlos Figari, Director of VBOC, and Amit Shaunak, Business Advisor of VBOC. The mission statement of VBOC is to help create, develop and retain veteran-owned small business enterprises. VBOC was created by Congress in 1999. There are currently 20 centers nation-wide and one of those centers is now located at 2075 Las Palmas Dr. in Carlsbad. Mr. Figari said they hope to expand the number of centers in both North County and the San Diego County area to service over 964,383 veterans. The center gets hundreds of referrals and applicants and is currently working with 174 clients in establishing some sort of a small business enterprise. Some of the statistics relating to veterans in the work force are: Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. small businesses are veteran owned; veterans are 45% more likely to be self-employed than non-veterans; veteran women-owned businesses increased over 297% from 2007 to 2012; veteran owned small businesses generate over $1 trillion in sales. One of the programs offered is a Boots to Business 2 day program to assist and teach interested veterans the ins and outs of owning a business and starting a business. Working with veterans is a win-win for everyone concerned.

It was pointed out during the meeting that Great Lakes Airline will soon be offering services out of Palomar Airport to LAX, arriving at a gate close to the United Airlines gates. They are currently waiting on TSA starting their systems again at Palomar Airport. There is no information at this time on cost for the flights. The last flight service offered from Palomar to LAX was by United Express and this ended over 2 years ago.

A number of reports were given from various government official representatives. These included:

Lenna Wright, from Congressman Issa’s Office, reported the Congressman was currently working on a workable immigration workers bill and he has released a discussion draft of a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare referred to as “The Access to Insurance for All Americans Act”. The full draft bill is available at http://issa.house.gov.

Matt Phy, from Senator Bate’s Office, reported that the Senator’s 2017 bill package will soon be available for public viewing. One specific bill, Proposition 57, which allows for the early release of prisoners for crimes not deemed “violent” under state law, has come under question by the Senator and she is sponsoring SB 75 to address the expansion of the definition of “violent felonies” to include additional offenses as serious offenses that should not be covered by Prop 57 – specifically vehicular manslaughter, human trafficking involving a minor, battery with personal infliction of serious bodily injury and many more that should be included as violent felonies.

Michael Hadland, from Assemblyman Chavez’s Office, reported the Assemblyman has initiated AB 547 that deals with prompt payment to disabled veterans and AB 671 to open up the spending available for veteran’s services.

Haley Peterson, from Supervisor Horn’s Office, referred to a letter from the Supervisor which supports the timely improvement of roads in the county, especially since the recent storm damage. Supervisor Horn will also be sponsoring a State of the North County Address on April 4th at 10 AM at the San Marcos Regional Emergency Training Facility in San Marcos.

Tony Winney, from the Vista City Manager’s Office, reported the addition of Raising Cane, a chicken fingers restaurant, soon to begin construction at the location of the closed Famous Dave’s Restaurant and the opening of the 15th brewery in Vista, SpecHops Brewing Company, located at 1280 Activity Dr. March 2nd was also the ribbon cutting ceremony for the re-opening and re-location of Indian Joe Brewing, now located just off of the Highway 78 corridor on the east side between Sycamore Dr. and Mar Vista Dr.

Some upcoming events for Vista include:

“Hony Tonk Laundry” – Broadway Vista – opening March 3rd

St. Patrick’s Day Festival – Downtown Vista – March 12, 12 pm

Meet the Leaders Dinner – Shadowridge Golf Club – March 24, 6 pm

State of North County – San Marcos Regional Emergency Training Facility – April 4th, 10 am

Heroes of Vista – Carlsbad Sheraton –April 21, 6 pm

Grape Gatsby – Vista Civic Center Complex – April 29, 6 pm

The next scheduled Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee meeting will be held from 12-1:30 pm on Thursday, April 6th.