March Business Mixer – March 8

Join us for our March Business Mixer on Wednesday March 8 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at EasyTurf in the Vista Business Park. Come wearing your favorite green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. We will have great networking, fun food and awesome raffle prizes. EasyTurf is located at 2750 La Mirada Drive in Vista. General Admission is $20.00, Chamber Members: $5.00.