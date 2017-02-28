March 16th Community Meeting

Bring your questions for the new City Council Members to community meeting.

South Vista Communities and Vistans for a Livable Community will jointly sponsor a meeting with Vista’s newly-elected City Council members on Thursday, March 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista.

The “Meet and Greet” will be an opportunity for South Vista residents to bring their questions and concerns to Council members Amanda Young Rigby and Joe Green. We also hope to learn about Ms. Rigby’s and Mr. Green’s key initiatives or pet projects for the community as Council members.

South Vista Communities is a non-profit organization seeking to preserve and improve the quality of life for residents in all the neighborhoods south of the 78.

Vistans for a Livable Community is a local resident group dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the quality of life in the City of Vista.

Members of the public are invited, and refreshments will be served.