Mar Vista Roundabout Project Update

Vista, CA —PROJECT UDPATE any members of the public have asked what is happening with the construction of the new roundabout on Mar Vista Drive. Unfortunately, the private developer constructing the roundabout has taken longer than expected due to underground utilities. The City apologizes for the delays and appreciates the public’s patience as the project is completed in the next few weeks. All of Vista’s roundabouts are built for larger vehicles to navigate through, including the Vista fire engines.

These are the upcoming milestones:

The base paving on Mar Vista Drive around the roundabout is expected to begin as early as this Thursday, April 25, and will continue through early next week. The intent of the base paving is to raise the current elevation of the roadway to reduce the thickness between the road and the recently constructed curbs.

The final cap paving will be completed by Friday, May 3. The final paving is being placed on top of the base paving to create a final uniform pavement surface.

Tree planting, striping and signage are expected to be completed by or before May 10 (weather permitting).

The private developer will finalize the project the week of May 12.

How To Navigate a Roundabout

Project: Mar Vista Roundabout Construction – Project Summary:

The City of Vista retained KB Homes (contractor) to build the roundabout on Mar Vista Drive. The work includes raised, landscaped medians and major road improvements. KB Homes is constructing the roundabout at the Avocado Drive and Presley Place intersection to address traffic impacts associated with the townhomes under construction on the northwest corner of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Mar Vista Drive.

Project Update: February 26, 2019

In mid-February, the Contractor uncovered underground utilities which are located under the construction work zone. The utilities belong to SDG&E and AT&T and must be relocated before the roundabout work continues. The relocation of the utility pipes will take about six weeks to complete.

PLEASE NOTE: The City will strive to complete this work as rapidly as possible and with a minimum of inconvenience to the neighborhoods and motorists. Efforts will be taken to minimize the traffic impacts associated with this project. The City appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during the construction. The public’s cooperation of the following is appreciated:

Please be alert when driving or walking in or near the construction area.

Tools, materials, equipment may be attractive to children. Please keep them from the project area for their safety.

Report concerns to the City of Vista Project Engineer at 760.612.7484.

The public should contact Jeff Moore at 858.381.2180 with questions regarding the project.