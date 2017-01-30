Mandy Harvey Makes San Diego Concert Debut at ClubM

Deaf Singer, Songwriter Hits All the Right Notes

Vista, Calif. – Jazz singer and songwriter Mandy Harvey makes her San Diego concert debut Sat., February 11 at 8 p.m. at ClubM, the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s intimate concert venue and supper club. As a vocal music education major at Colorado State University, Harvey’s sights were set on becoming a high school choir teacher. All that changed when, in 2006-2007, Harvey lost her residual hearing at age 18 due to a neurological disorder. She dropped out of college, but returned to music in 2008 and became a regular performer at a venue in Fort Collins, CO, then going on to playing concerts at Dazzle Jazz Lounge in Denver, one of the top 100 jazz venues in the world.

Harvey’s music began attracting attention around the world. CNN’s coverage of her garnered more than six million hits on social media, Burt’s Bees signed her for their remarkable women campaign, and she was profiled on the NBC Nightly News. As her popularity grew, so did her performances. Today, she is performing around the country in clubs, concert stages, and festivals and has released three albums. Not content on resting on her singing career, Harvey is a motivational speaker and a spokesperson for No Barriers USA and Invisible Disabilities Association.

Harvey’s concert at ClubM is part of The Moonlight’s 2017 Cabaret season. In addition to the performance, ClubM offers pre-show dining as part of the $80 ticket price. Bar service is also available.

Moonlight Presents is a cultural arts program of the City of Vista and receives support from its non-profit fund-raising partner the Moonlight Cultural Foundation.

Doors Open: 6 p.m. – Dinner: 6:30 p.m. – Performance: 8 p.m.

ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre – 1200 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista

Tickets: $80 (includes dinner and performance)

Tickets/Information: 760.724.2110 – Website: moonlightpresents.com