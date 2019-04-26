Man of La Mancha Opening Friday, May 3rd

Loading...
Man of La Mancha Opening Friday, May 3

Man of La Mancha  is a powerful, hilarious, and heartbreaking musical about the perseverance of a dying man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” and “I Really Like Him.” Tickets

Directed by Ted Leib. Choreography Katie Banville. Musical Direction Lyndon Pugeda   Cast includes: Rudy Martinez, Tara Sampson, Steve Lawrence, Bob Himlin, Kaleb Scott, Taylor Magee, Olivia Pence, Timothy L Cabal, Jack Grable, Tom Brault, Steven Pappas , Eden Young, Steven J. Jensen, Jonah Duhe, and Matt Gonzalez.   More information

Man of La Mancha Runs Through May 26 (Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday at 2:00 p.m.).
Oceanside Theatre Company | 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054
