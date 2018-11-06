Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing His 64-year-old Mother

Oceanside, CA — A man was jailed Monday on suspicion of killing his 64-year-old mother after she failed to meet another of her sons in Las Vegas and was found dead inside her Oceanside home, police said.

Officers were called at 12:30 p.m. Sunday to Regina Sardina’s residence in the 3900 block of Shenandoah Drive, near Pauline Way, after one of her three sons found her dead of severe upper body trauma, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The son had gone to check on his mother after she failed to meet one of his brothers as planned in Las Vegas, Bussey said.

Officers found Sardina’s Mercedes-Benz sedan around 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Plaza Drive and College Boulevard, he said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Sardina, was spotted leaving the area in a taxi cab, Bussey said. The taxi company told police that the suspect was dropped off in Carlsbad, and Carlsbad police arrested him shortly after 6 p.m., the spokesman said.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing.

Sardina was booked into the Vista Detention Facility around 10 p.m. on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.