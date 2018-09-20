Mama’s Kitchen Hosts West Coast’s Largest Bake Sale

Supporting San Diegans Battling Critical Illnesses

**Sycuan Casino returns for 14th year, joins other popular local bakers to raise essential funds toward organization’s nutrition services; Sales begin Oct. 8, 2018**

San Diego – Sept. 19, 2018 – Summer is coming to a close, which means the holiday season is fast-approaching. Ringing in the season for giving thanks is the citywide favorite, Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale, which brings together many of San Diego’s top pastry chefs, caterers and bakeries who donate hundreds of traditional Thanksgiving pies for the fundraiser. Now in its 14th year, Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale, formally named “Mama’s Pie in the Sky,” benefits Summer is coming to a close, which means the holiday season is fast-approaching. Ringing in the season for giving thanks is the citywide favorite, Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale, which brings together many of San Diego’s top pastry chefs, caterers and bakeries who donate hundreds of traditional Thanksgiving pies for the fundraiser. Now in its 14th year, Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale, formally named “Mama’s Pie in the Sky,” benefits Mama’s Kitchen , a community-driven organization that provides nutrition services improving the lives of women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

In 2017, the annual fundraiser surpassed its fundraising goal by selling more than 4,500 pies and raising over $135,000 during the six-week sales period. This year, the nonprofit hopes to surpass that goal by raising $140,000 fund more than 47,945 meals.

Sales begin Oct. 8 and continue through Nov. 19, 2018. Pie flavors are pumpkin, traditional apple, pecan and Dutch apple, and are available for just $25 each. Pies can be purchased online via www.mamaspies.org or by calling 619-233-6262. For those who would like to participate in Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale outside of purchasing a pie, please consider donating critical funds directly to Mama’s Kitchen at www.mamaspies.org

“As we reach the end of the year and look back at all that’s been accomplished, I’m proud to see and present a new and improved Mama’s Kitchen,” said Alberto Cortés, executive director, Mama’s Kitchen. “Not only do we have new programs and have rebranded our annual bake sale event with a new name and website, but also have a new executive chef after two decades, Jason Martin, at the helm. We’re excited to once again collaborate with our community on Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale to help our neighbors in need.”

All proceeds from pie sales go directly to funding thousands of free and nutritious Mama’s Kitchen meals, which help ensure no one living with HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses will go hungry in the San Diego community. Additional financial and in-kind support are provided by Sycuan, Wells Fargo, Jerome’s Furniture, Original Pancake House of Poway & Temecula, Bergelectric and Shamrock Foods, while CBS Radio’s KYXY 96.5 and Energy 103.7 are the event’s media partner.

Volunteers will deliver the pies to 21 sites throughout San Diego County for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 21. On average, more than 30 bakers throughout San Diego County donate their time and resources to provide pies for Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale.

To date, 24 bakers have been confirmed – see full list below. Additional pie bakers are needed to help with the effort. Those interested in participating should contact Ben Coyle at 619-233-6262 ext. 112 or ben@mamaskitchen.org

Andaz San Diego

Behind The Scenes Catering

Brothers Signature Catering & Events

French Gourmet

Grand Hyatt San Diego

Handlery Hotel

Hyatt Regency La Jolla

Jenny Wenny Cakes

Jewish Family Services

Kaiser Permanente Medical Center

Kitchens for Good

Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Mook and Pops

Nine-Ten Restaurant

San Diego Cake Club

San Diego Convention Center

Starry Lane Bakery

Wyndham Vacation Ownership

Sycuan

Twiggs Bakery

Soleil @K

Passiflora Bakery *

Mama’s Kitchen with Chef Jason Martin *

NOTE: * denotes new baker to campaign

Individuals and teams are encouraged to volunteer to sell pies for a chance to win prizes from generous sponsors. Pie sellers are also encouraged to use their social media networks to promote their participation in Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. For information on this year’s fundraising efforts or details on how to get involved, visit www.mamaspies.org or call 619-233-6262.

About Mama’s Kitchen

Mama’s Kitchen was founded in 1990 when volunteers from the AIDS Assistance Fund discovered that many of their clients were becoming too ill to take care of themselves. They realized that a reliable home meal delivery service was needed to ensure that these individuals would continue to receive nutritious, life-sustaining food. In 2004, Mama’s Pantry was opened to provide individuals with HIV who are able to prepare meals the opportunity to supplement their nutritional needs.

During the past 28 years, Mama’s Kitchen has served over eight million meals and has never turned away a client who qualified for its services. The organization’s commitment to its clients remains unchanged and in May 2017 Mama’s Kitchen expanded its mission to serve San Diegans affected by HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses. As part of the expansion, Mama’s Kitchen now serves individuals affected by chronic heart failure and uncontrolled Type II diabetes. Mama’s Kitchen currently provides delivered meals, pantry services and nutrition education services to over 1,200 men, women and children in San Diego County annually. Learn more and make a donation at www.mamaskitchen.org . Connect with Mama’s Kitchen on Facebook Twitter and Instagram