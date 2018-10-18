Mall-O-Ween Monster Mash Offers Spooky Fun for the Whole Family at Hazard Center

Second-Annual Event to Benefit Angels Foster Family Network Saturday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m.

San Diego, CA (October 2018) – The weekend before Halloween, Hazard Center will host its Second Annual Mall-O-Ween Monster Mash – a spooktacular event brimming with family fun!

On Saturday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m., this kid-friendly jamboree will offer fun and frights for all ages and feature a costume contest, carnival games, arts and crafts, music, refreshments and more. All proceeds raised will benefit Angels Foster Family Network, a nonprofit dedicated to creating safe, stable and loving homes for infants and toddlers throughout San Diego County.

The costume contest is $10 and open to both children and families, who are encouraged to think outside the “BOO-x” to be entered to win scary-good prizes in three costume categories: Best Child Costume, Best Parent/Kid Duo and Most Creative. Delana Bennett from Star 94.1 will be the mischievous master of ceremonies.

As Hazard Center goes ghoulish, attendees can delight in Halloween-themed carnival games, pumpkin decorating, apple cider and cookies, while Star 94.1 spins creepy classics like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”

“We are thrilled to host this family-friend event for the second year at Hazard Center,” said Lisa Gualco, Hazard Center’s general manager. “Not only is Mall-O-Ween Monster Mash a way for families to celebrate the holiday in a safe environment, but it also supports Angels Foster Family Network, which is doing critical work for children and families throughout San Diego.”

“We are excited to be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this fun-filled event,” said Jeff Wiemann, executive director at Angels Foster Family Network. “Every day at Angels we see the positive impact we are making in the lives of children ages newborn to five who are placed with our families who foster.”

Mall-O-Ween Monster Mash will take place on the Plaza Level of Hazard Center, next to the Pappy Hazard statue at 7510-7610 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108.

For more information about Mall-O-Ween Mash, visit www.hazardcenter.com .

About Hazard Center… Hazard Center is the go-to destination shopping center in the heart of Mission Valley with some of the best dining, specialty shops and services offered in San Diego. Visitors appreciate Hazard Center’s central location and easy accessibility, as well as iconic brands such as Barnes & Noble, UltraStar Cinemas, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Lakeshore, FedEx Office and Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill. Its namesake, Roscoe E. Hazard, helped build San Diego and his tremendous loyalty to every project contributed to a better city. Whether it’s girls’ night, date night, office lunch or errands, Hazard Center has something for everyone. For more information, visit www.hazardcenter.com.

About Angels Foster Family Network… Angels Foster Family Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating safe, stable loving homes for infants and toddlers in foster care throughout the County of San Diego. Angels is unique because unlike traditional foster care, we place only one child or sibling set with each of our families and they commit to caring for the child(ren) until they reunify with their parent(s) or are placed for adoption. For more information, visit www.angelsfoster.org.