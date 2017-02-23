Male Survivor of Sex Trafficking to speak at March 2 Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting

February 2017, Vista, CA—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting on Thursday, March 2nd, 9 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Ave., Vista. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries will be provided.

The guest speaker will be Grandville (Tom) Jones. As a survivor of sex trafficking, Tom courageously reached out and founded The H.O.P.E Project (Healing, Outreach and Peer Empowerment) to create an open and safe space for men to talk about being sexually exploited and work through their deep feelings of shame and secrecy to be able to begin healing. He is actively engaged in the effort to reduce the demand side of sex trafficking and prostitution activities as well as combatting the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC). He has joined forces with many local and national organizations whose aims are to challenge the thinking of men and boys by means of innovative techniques that yield measurable and meaningful results.

Tom has partnered with North County Lifeline’s “Project Life.” He is a program participant at the Prostitution Impact Panel (P.I.P., aka “John School”), lead organizer of the “Freedom NOW Fair,” a Human Trafficking Awareness Street Fair, and leads bi-weekly “Cyber Patrols” staffed by men who volunteer to answer strategically placed ads on social media sites, soliciting buyers for under-age girls and women. The volunteers advise the callers that they are now known buyers, their phone numbers and names are on record, and there are services available to them to aid in stopping their part in exploiting young girls and women.

About Soroptimists of Vista & North County Inland…Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI Vista NCI) was chartered on March 23, 1953. We are a dynamic group of professional business women who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships and grants to local charities and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon, Scrip, and other group and personal projects. For over 60 years in service, we have been committed to protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity. SI Vista NCI holds luncheon meetings the first and third Friday of each month at locations in Vista. For more information about Soroptimists, see our website at soroptimistvista.org or email us at sivistanorthcountyinland@soroptimist.net.

The North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative is a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminate human trafficking. Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve victim services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking. The Collaborative meets every other month (on the first Thursday of the month) at 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista, California. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries are served.