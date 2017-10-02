Assemblymember Marie Waldron...Our wonderful 75th Assembly district is chock full of amazing people who make a difference in the lives of others every day. Here are just some examples.

Angel Society of Fallbrook funded through the Angel Thrift Shop downtown, has provided over $3.6 million in grants since 1978, including $50,000 for library reconstruction. Last year’s philanthropy totaled a record $178,150 to support seven elementary and a dozen high school programs and included 27 scholarships. Funds were also awarded to nearly 30 non-profits and other worthy causes including programs for military families, canine companions and San Diego Rescue Mission.

Formed in 2009 by realtors and related businesses, Valley Center Community Aid Group (VCCAG) has provided over $120,000 in scholarships to students bound for college or trade/technical schools. People unable to afford a new roof, a utility bill or a loved one’s funeral, have been helped by VCCAG.

Western Eagle Foundation of Temecula, the largest food bank and assistance center in Southern California, assists families, seniors, single moms and the unemployed. Partnering with over 100 non-profits, assistance has been provided to the needy in over 60 Southern California cities.

Solutions for Change in Vista serves homeless families throughout North County and beyond and is leading a national movement to lift the homeless from dependency to independence. Success stories of solving family homelessness and helping veterans getting back into a fulfilling life abound through counseling, transitional housing and career/work experience.

Making a difference every day, the amazing people of our district contribute so much to our region!

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.