Major Crash Stops All Lanes of SR-78 in Vista

Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday after a Toyota Prius and Chevrolet Camaro were both involved in a major crash in the westbound lanes of SR-78 in Vista.

Photos by Daniel Thomas

The vehicle rollover was reported at about 1:39 PM under the Vista Village Drive overpass. The Camaro suffered minor damage to its rear, while the Prius, which Caltrans reports overturned before landing on its wheels, was visibly destroyed. The crash initially blocked the number one lane, but all lanes were stopped while a flatbed tow truck extracted the Prius from the roadway.

All lanes were reopened by 2:10 PM.