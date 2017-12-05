Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Major Crash Stops All Lanes of SR-78 in Vista

Major Crash Stops All Lanes of SR-78 in Vista

By   /  December 5, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday after a Toyota Prius and Chevrolet Camaro were both involved in a major crash in the westbound lanes of SR-78 in Vista.

Photos by Daniel Thomas

The vehicle rollover was reported at about 1:39 PM under the Vista Village Drive overpass. The Camaro suffered minor damage to its rear, while the Prius, which Caltrans reports overturned before landing on its wheels, was visibly destroyed. The crash initially blocked the number one lane, but all lanes were stopped while a flatbed tow truck extracted the Prius from the roadway.

All lanes were reopened by 2:10 PM.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 33 mins ago on December 5, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: December 5, 2017 @ 8:43 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

CHEA Scholarships for students with disabilities.

Read More →