MainStreet Oceanside ‘TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL

Oceanside, CA – – November, 2018: ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. From Shop Small Business Saturday, November 24, through the South O Walkabout on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will feature a shopping passport, two craft beer and wine tasting events, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration – all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. New this year is a second tasting event during the South O Walkabout, Sip & Shop South Oceanside.

MainStreet Oceanside is accepting Shop and Maker Applications until Wednesday, November 7. For applications, go to www.ShopLocalOceanside.com

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local includes the following programs and events:

Shop Local Holiday Passport Program

November 24 through December 12

Shop local for the holidays and win! Whether you’re a longtime O’sider or just visiting for a few days, pick up an official Shop Local Holiday Passport highlighting all participating Oceanside businesses. Shoppers earn one stamp for visiting any participating location listed on the passport and a second stamp for making a purchase of $20 or more. After receiving 10 stamps, shoppers can submit their completed passport at MainStreet Oceanside, California Welcome Center – Oceanside, Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, Ace Hardware or Reap & Sow for a chance to win prizes. The passports will be available at all participating locations. Prize drawings will be held weekly. All completed passports must be submitted by Friday, December 14, at noon.

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside

November 24, 2-5 p.m.

Join us as we kick off ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local with this walkable Downtown Oceanside shopping experience. On Shop Small Business Saturday, enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers while you explore downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. For $15 in advance or $20 the day of, receive 1- to 3-ounce tastes of local beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages. Or buy advance tickets for both Sip & Shop events for $25. Fill up a Shop Local Holiday Passport along the way, receiving up to two passport stamps per Sip Stop. Purchase your tickets today

Merry Makers Fair

November 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., November 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Come discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods by local and area makers at this free, two-day holiday pop-up market in Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside. Shoppers can browse jewelry, candles, art, glassworks and more while exploring Artist Alley shops and eateries and listening to live holiday music.

‘Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest

December 1 through 25

Enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as businesses decorate their storefronts to the theme of ‘Tis the Season. The holiday window displays will remain in place through December 25. See website and Shop Local Holiday Passport for a list of participating locations and stay tune to see who will win the contest.

Oceanside Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market

December 6, 5-9 p.m.

During this special Sunset Market, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. at Regal Cinema Plaza downtown. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family. Children can visit with Santa Claus; create a craft; enjoy the zip line, bounce houses and games; or take a ride to the pier in a horse-drawn carriage.

Sip & Shop South Oceanside

December 12, 5-8 p.m.

New for 2018! Come sip and shop with us as we wrap up ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local with this walkable South Oceanside shopping experience during the South O Walkabout. On the second Wednesday in December, enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers while you explore South Oceanside shops and listen to live holiday music. For $15 in advance or $20 the day of, receive 1- to 3-ounce tastes of local beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages. Or buy advance tickets for both Sip & Shop events for $25. Fill up a Shop Local Holiday Passport along the way, receiving up to two passport stamps per Sip Stop. Purchase your tickets today

Additional Holiday Events in Oceanside:

PMCU O’Side Turkey Trot – November 22, Oceanside Civic Center

Holiday Gift Market – November 29, December 6, 13, 20, 27, Sunset Market

Christmas Concert – December 7-8, Old Mission San Luis Rey

Oceanside Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony- December 6, Regal Cinema Plaza

First Friday Art Walk Oceanside & Tree Lighting- December 7, SpringHill Suites Oceanside

Boat Rides with Santa – December 8, Oceanside Adventures, Oceanside Harbor

Coaster Holiday Express – December 8-9, Oceanside Transit Center

Parade of Lights – December 8, Oceanside Harbor

“A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” – December 14-23, The Brooks Theatre

In Your Neighborhood Holiday Invitational Classic – December 15, Pour House

Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony – TBD, Oceanside Civic Center Plaza

About ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local is an annual holiday campaign to support local retail businesses and artisans by encouraging residents and visitors to shop local during the holiday season. The campaign is a partnership between MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside, City of Oceanside Economic Development, the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and South Oceanside Business District. For more information, go to www.ShopLocalOceanside.com