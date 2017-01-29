MainStreet Oceanside (MSO) Launching The Oceanside Mural Initiative

(OMI). The objective of this initiative is to transform downtown Oceanside into a public arts destination through the creation of unique, visually captivating murals in the downtown Oceanside area. These works of art will serve to highlight this rapidly growing Southern California beach community and its unique and diverse character.

OMI, through MSO, is issuing a request for artists to submit proposals to create a mural in 2017. Artists to do not need to be residents of Oceanside to apply, but must have an interest in enhancing the downtown Oceanside community. Artists do not need to have previous mural experience, but are expected to possess the necessary skills and expertise to create a mural. Selected artists must be capable of providing a professional and quality service while working in tandem with the property owner and respective agencies (business and residential) invested in the downtown community.

From the initial artist request process, a small selection of finalists will be chosen to submit renderings of their mural concepts. Final muralists will be selected from these concept renderings.

Compensation: The first muralist will receive a stipend of $6,000. Muralist is responsible for all costs associated with creation of the mural including materials, rentals, insurance and any fees associated with the installation. Once the muralist has been selected, a walk through will occur immediately to identify the location and the actual dimensions of the mural (expected dimensions range from 20’ x 30’ to 40’ x 60’).

Phase One: Submission Process- Request for Artists:

To be considered as a selected artist (finalist), please submit the following by the deadline of Wednesday, February 15, 2017:

Basic Information:

Provide your name, mailing address, phone number and email.