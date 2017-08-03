MainStreet Oceanside Morning Meeting Update

MainStreet Oceanside is using a new Google Trekker Camera to capture the best scenes to promote the city.

A video of how the camera works was shown to about 40 people attending MainStreet’s August Monthly Meeting Tuesday . And the futuristic-looking camera itself was there for all to see. Much of what it has captured so far are beach scenes, and it has been taken out on an Oceanside Police boat in the harbor.

The video showed Gumaro Escarcega, MainStreet’s Program Manager, carrying the camera – which is strapped to the back with a globe-like device protruding above the head. He is shown being interviewed by Channel 8 News. Escarcega said the camera weighs 40 pounds but, because it’s on the back, “once it’s on you, you do not feel the weight.”

He said it allows locals to “show the world what we have here in Oceanside.” Also appearing with the camera in the video were Cerina De Souza, Director of Marketing and Communications for Visit Oceanside, and Scott Ashton, C.E.O. of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Ashton had to dodge breaking ocean waves.

Photo courtesy of Steve Marcotte, OsideNews.com

Rick Wright, MainStreet Executive Director, who was asked how many other agencies in the county have used the camera, said Google isn’t disclosing that kind of information.

Next, Wright introduced State Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, a retired 28-year Marine, former Oceanside City Council member and former Undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for the state.

He noted that Chavez, while on the council, “gave us (MainStreet) a nudge” toward financial self-sufficiency (without city aid).

Chavez, a Republican, asked members of the audience to raise a hand if they were upset that he would work with Democrats. Three hands went up. But no one raised a hand when Chavez asked if he or she thought carbon output was not having a negative impact. Later, Chavez said that 80 percent of Californians – half of Republicans – and 90 percent of millennials (roughly, people born in the early 1980s) believe in global warming. “If you are going to be relevant in California,” Chavez said,.”you need to talk to millennials.”

“This issue of carbon affects the environment” and climate change,” Chavez said. He voted against a gas-tax increase (favored by Democrats) a few weeks ago, Chavez said, but he voted for a market-based “cap-and- trade” extension, to fight climate change. Many experts say this extension will raise the price of gasoline as well. Chavez said it possibly could go up 73 cents by 2031.