MainStreet Oceanside Morning Meeting Update

MainStreet Oceanside is using a new Google Trekker Camera to capture the best scenes to promote the city.
A video of how the camera works was shown to about 40 people attending MainStreet’s August Monthly Meeting Tuesday. And the futuristic-looking camera itself was there for all to see. Much of what it has captured so far are beach scenes, and it has been taken out on an Oceanside Police boat in the harbor.
The video showed Gumaro Escarcega, MainStreet’s Program Manager, carrying the camera – which is strapped to the back with a globe-like device protruding above the head. He is shown being interviewed by Channel 8 News. Escarcega said the camera weighs 40 pounds but, because it’s on the back, “once it’s on you, you do not feel the weight.”
He said it allows locals to “show the world what we have here in Oceanside.” Also appearing with the camera in the video were Cerina De Souza, Director of Marketing and Communications for Visit Oceanside, and Scott Ashton, C.E.O. of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Ashton had to dodge breaking ocean waves.
Photo courtesy of Steve Marcotte, OsideNews.com
Rick Wright, MainStreet Executive Director, who was asked how many other agencies in the county have used the camera, said Google isn’t disclosing that kind of information.
Next, Wright introduced State Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, a retired 28-year Marine, former Oceanside City Council member and former Undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for the state.
He noted that Chavez, while on the council, “gave us (MainStreet) a nudge” toward financial self-sufficiency (without city aid).
Chavez, a Republican, asked members of the audience to raise a hand if they were upset that he would work with Democrats. Three hands went up. But no one raised a hand when Chavez asked if he or she thought carbon output was not having a negative impact. Later, Chavez said that 80 percent of Californians – half of Republicans – and 90 percent of millennials (roughly, people born in the early 1980s) believe in global warming. “If you are going to be relevant in California,” Chavez said,.”you need to talk to millennials.”
“This issue of carbon affects the environment” and climate change,” Chavez said. He voted against a gas-tax increase (favored by Democrats) a few weeks ago, Chavez said, but he voted for a market-based “cap-and- trade” extension, to fight climate change. Many experts say this extension will raise the price of gasoline as well. Chavez said it possibly could go up 73 cents by 2031.
But, speaking of alternatives, Chavez said that India, “the largest democracy in the world,” expects to have all cars electric by 2040.
He said he was approached as a Republican willing to work on the issue because he believes when there is a problem, he’s ready to look for a solution (he was one of just a few Republicans to vote for the extension).
Chavez said his vote was for “a system that allows the economy to grow and deals with carbon” and that’s significant.
Also, he said, $22 million is being spent in universities to develop new retention technologies and whoever produces an answer “will corner the world.” “Retention of energy is a very big deal.”
From the audience, Linda Pina said she didn’t agree with charging motorists by the mile. Chavez replied that he agrees and that people in rural areas are concerned because someone living in the Bay Area doesn’t have to drive very far and can take BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) whereas a farmer in Modesto might have to drive (almost 100 miles) to Fresno.
He warned people not to contribute to so-called support for him from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (the originator of Proposition 13, the 1978 measure limiting property-tax increases). Such appeals are simply association fundraisers, he said.
Next on the agenda, Lou Ochoa, project manager of the combination parking structure and mixed-use complex on Cleveland Street between Pier View Way and Civic Center Drive, showed pictures of the progress of construction. “It’s popping out of the ground very quickly,” Ochoa said.
He said the top deck, a fifth level of the structure, was to be poured the next day. It will provide an outdoor kitchen, barbecue and some views for residents, Ochoa said. “Things are going pretty well,” he said, and he expects a final map – separating the city parking structure from the private residential building – will be before the City Council at its first meeting in September.
Overall, he said, the project is about a month behind schedule.
Asked about charging stations for electric cars in the 440-space parking structure, Ochoa said that 12 are being provided on the ground floor but the building is being plumbed for additional outlets on every floor, if needed.
Next, Anita Romaine and Sterling Anno talked about the Oceanside International Film Festival, begun in 2009 and upcoming Aug. 6-13.
Anno said there will be a red carpet for opening night and one of the set designers of a Star Wars film (Alan Roderick-Jones) will be honored on the weekend. To be shown as well is a non-profit’s short film starring Johnny Depp and Laura Dern.
In the past year, Anno said, “San Diego is really becoming a filming destination,” and he noted that the television series “Animal Kingdom” is shot in Oceanside. And, he said, Oceanside recently was named one of 14 “cultural districts” in the state. Romaine said the parent Oceanside Cultural Arts Association is more than 25 years old and has sponsored such as the Days of Art and Write On Oceanside.
Anno distributed single-day passes to those in attendance.
In other business:
— Lisa Gonzales introduced herself as the new manager of Dino’s restaurant at 400 Mission Ave. and said it offers two-for- one burgers on Tuesdays and $5.99 breakfast specials before 10 a.m. on weekdays. It is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
— Cathy Nykiel, who coordinated the annual Independence Parade for MainStreet, said 130+ groups and 100 volunteers participated this year. She called it “the best parade – the largest parade in San Diego” and thanked sponsors like Tri City Medical Center, Pacific Marine Credit Union and Wells Fargo. “The list is very long,” Nykiel said.
— Also, she said, the Art Walk will be this Friday and “Tango at the Beach” Saturday.
— Plus, Nykiel said, the Sunset Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary and the daytime Farmers Market is 25 years old.
— Nykiel rapidly announced a series of upcoming events from concerts (Aug. 11 at Mance Buchanon Park) to senior dances (Aug. 13) to movies (“Dory” Aug. 25 ) at the pier to Oceanside Day (Aug. 18) at Petco Park. “There are over 50 different events free in Oceanside,” she said.
— Escarcega showed – and Nykiel distributed – a “Shop Local” pamphlet proclaiming it a “MainStreet Oceanside Guide to Local Treasures.” It provides information on all categories of downtown retail and services. “Give us your feedback,” Escarcega said. “It’s the first time we’ve done this.”
— City Councilman Jerry Kern thanked MainStreet for working with the library to garner the “cultural district” designation. Wright said he knew that the participation of MainStreet was critical in obtaining the status.
— Eileen Turk, city Parks and Recreation Division Manager, said that evening was National Night Out, in conjuction with the Police Department. Turk said the movies “Batman” and “Moana” would be shown at selected local parks. Also, she said, the city’s Alex Road skateboard park will be closed (Aug. 17-21) while the Fire Department practices rescues from the bowl.
— The city Economic Development Commission will hold a meeting at 3 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the future of retail in the face of such online marketers as Amazon.
Meeting notes by Lola Sherman