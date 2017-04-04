Mainstreet Oceanside Morning Meeting
By Editor / April 4, 2017 /
Please join us for our
MainStreet Morning Meeting.
Tuesday, April 4th
8:30 a.m.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Kiel Koger
Public Works Director
Proposed Parking Rate Increase
For City Lots and Meters
in the Downtown and Harbor
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Lou Ochoa
Pelican Properties
Lot 23 Parking Structure Update
(N. Cleveland Street & Civic Center Drive)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Project Manager
Superintendent
Block 19 Mixed Used Project Update
(Cleveland Street & Mission Avenue)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
C.E.O
Robert Botkin
Board President
Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside
Proposed Center for Innovation
The Center will include a Culinary Arts Teaching Kitchen, A Performing
Arts
Center
and a STREAM Lab. (Science,Technology, Research,
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MainStreet Oceanside Office
701 Mission Avenue
Downtown Oceanside
760-754-4512
Meeting lasts one hour and ends promptly at 9:30 a.m.
Coffee provided by Pier View Coffee.
Pastries provided by Pier View Market.
We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
UNIQUE DOWNTOWN OFFICE SPACE OPPORTUNITY
John Hartman
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!