Mainstreet Oceanside Morning Meeting

Please join us for our MainStreet Morning Meeting. Tuesday, April 4th 8:30 a.m. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Kiel Koger Public Works Director Proposed Parking Rate Increase For City Lots and Meters in the Downtown and Harbor ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Lou Ochoa Pelican Properties Lot 23 Parking Structure Update (N. Cleveland Street & Civic Center Drive) ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Timothy Davies Project Manager Nick Cap Superintendent Ryan Company Block 19 Mixed Used Project Update (Cleveland Street & Mission Avenue) ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Jodi Diamond C.E.O Robert Botkin Board President Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside Proposed Center for Innovation The Center will include a Culinary Arts Teaching Kitchen, A Performing Arts Center and a STREAM Lab. (Science,Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MainStreet Oceanside Office 701 Mission Avenue

9:30 a.m. Downtown Oceanside 760-754-4512 Meeting lasts one hour and ends promptly at Coffee provided by Pier View Coffee.

Pastries provided by Pier View Market. We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~