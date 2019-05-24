MainStreet Oceanside Announces Sponsors For Oceanside Independence Parade

On June 29, 2019Time: 10 a.m. North Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive



Oceanside, Calif. — May, 2019: MainStreet Oceanside is pleased to announce that the beloved Oceanside Independence Parade will return to the Coast Highway on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with the generous support of Presenting, Media and Local Bands sponsors. Once again, Tri-City Medical Center has proudly committed to being the Presenting Sponsor for the Oceanside Independence Parade.



For the second year in a row, three Hometown Heroes will be honored during the parade: Colleen O’Harra, former Oceanside City Council member and co-founder of the Women’s Resource Center; Larry Hatter, chair, board member and volunteer of numerous community organizations; and Max Disposti, executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.



Tri-City Medical Center is honoring the Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Police Department, who commit so many hours to keeping our community safe.

“The parade is a tribute to our first responders, who put their lives on the line on a daily basis and give up time with their families to give back to our neighborhoods in the tri-city area” said Aaron Byzak, Tri-City Medical Center Chief External Affairs Officer. “Tri-City Medial Center is honored to give our first responders a moment to be greeted by San Diego North County communities.”



Integral Communities is this year’s Oceanside Independence Parade Media Sponsor. With Integral Communities’ support, KOCT is live streaming the parade on YouTube and broadcasting the parade on Cox Channel 18 and AT&T Channel 99.

“Integral Communities is proud to be the Media Sponsor to give everyone in the City of Oceanside and North San Diego County an opportunity to view the parade at their own pleasure,” Ninia Hammond, project manager for Integral Communities, said. “We salute our men and women who make this country great.”



Frontwave Credit Union is the parade’s Local Bands Sponsor, supporting El Camino High School and Oceanside High School band programs during the parade.

“At Frontwave Credit Union, we are happy to support our local high school bands to give our locals pride representing their colors,” Chip Dykes, military relations manager for Frontwave Credit Union, said.



Additional sponsors supporting this year’s parade are: Welks Resort, Wells Fargo and Eternal Hills Memorial Park, Mortuary and Crematory.



The Oceanside Independence Parade would not be possible without business sponsorship, community donations and volunteers. To become a sponsor, please visit the parade website OceansideParade.com and download the sponsorship application. MainStreet Oceanside is also accepting online entry and volunteer applications for the parade until Friday, June 7, 2019. Sign up today at OceansideParade.com.



