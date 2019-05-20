MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside and City of Oceanside Economic Development are very excited to bring back our volunteer-driven Downtown Ambassador Program from May 28 through August 30. We are looking for highly enthusiastic individuals to welcome our visitors and provide information to make their time in our beautiful city the best it can be.

Downtown Ambassadors will welcome visitors and locals at the entrance of the Oceanside Pier in two-hour shifts on Tuesdays through Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 a.m. and on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ambassadors will be trained in all aspects of the program and will be provided with the tools necessary to relay the best information about restaurants, museums, retail shops, public parking, public transportation, and more in Downtown Oceanside. They will also provide information about current and future developments in the area as well as collect pertinent data from our visitors.

Interested community members aged 16 and older are encouraged to apply and attend the training session on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the MainStreet Oceanside office, 701 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92054. Applicants can contact Crystal Rodriguez at 760-754-4512 or crystal@mainstreetoceanside.com for more information and to request an application via email. High School students can receive community hours mandated to graduate.

MainStreet Oceanside would like to thank our community partners Wyndham Oceanside Pier Resort, Visit Oceanside and City of Oceanside Economic Development for supporting the Downtown Ambassador Program.