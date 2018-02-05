Loading...
Please join us for our monthly MainStreet Morning Meeting.
 
Tuesday, February 6 – 8:30 a.m.
 
MainStreet Oceanside Office  – 701 Mission Avenue
  SPECIAL GUESTS
 
David Plettner-Saunders – CPG The Cultural Planning Group
 
Oceanside Cultural Arts District
 
~~~~~~
Dennis Berkholtz
 
Pan Am Beach Volleyball Championships
 
~~~~~~
 
Railroad Quiet Zones Update 

We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.
