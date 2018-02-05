 MainStreet Morning Meeting Tuesday

Tuesday, February 6 – 8:30 a.m.

SPECIAL GUESTS

David Plettner-Saunders – CPG The Cultural Planning Group

Oceanside Cultural Arts District

Dennis Berkholtz

Pan Am Beach Volleyball Championships

Railroad Quiet Zones Update

We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.