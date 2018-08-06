|
PLEASE JOIN US!
MainStreet Morning Meeting
Tuesday, August 7th – 8:30 a.m.
Special Guests
Ninia Hammond
Haley Peterson – representing the
North River Farms Project
NOTE: Next month we will have
a presentation from Louise Balma
representing Oceanside Agritourism
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MainStreet Oceanside is hosting a donation box
for school supplies to benefit students and teachers
in the Oceanside Unified School District.
Bring your donations to tomorrow’s meeting or
during MSO office hours until August 17th.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MainStreet Oceanside Office
Pastries provided by Petite Madeline Bakery and Bistro
Coffee provided by Pier View Coffee Company
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.