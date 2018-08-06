PLEASE JOIN US! MainStreet Morning Meeting Tuesday, August 7th – 8:30 a.m. Special Guests Ninia Hammond Haley Peterson – representing the North River Farms Project NOTE: Next month we will have a presentation from Louise Balma representing Oceanside Agritourism ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MainStreet Oceanside is hosting a donation box for school supplies to benefit students and teachers in the Oceanside Unified School District.

Bring your donations to tomorrow’s meeting or during MSO office hours until August 17th . ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MainStreet Oceanside Office 701 Mission Avenue Pastries provided by Petite Madeline Bakery and Bistro Coffee provided by Pier View Coffee Company ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.