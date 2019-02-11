Main Street Plaza- Business & Community Input

PROJECT DESCRIPTION …The City of Vista is exploring uses for an existing public space at the corner of Main Street and S. Indiana Avenue in downtown Vista. In an effort to better understand opportunities for future use of this property the City partnered with a landscape architect to develop conceptual plans for future use of this public space.

BUSINESS & COMMUNITY INPUT

The City has held two forums to seek input on alternative designs from the downtown business owners and the public. The first meeting was held on September 27, 2018.

The second meeting was held on January 29, 2019. Three possible design options were presented which incorporated the input received from the first meeting. The landscape architect’s presentation is available here: View the presentation here.The comments received can be found here.

The City is now reaching out via an online community survey for public comments and will bring this information to the Vista Planning Commission for discussion on March 19, 2019. The discussion will include a summary of public comments received from the community survey and prior public meetings. The Planning Commission will accept public comments and provide input on the three design options for staff to present to the City Council for final consideration. Anyone who provides their contact information at the bottom of the online community survey will be notified of forthcoming Planning Commission and City Council meetings related to this topic.

COMMUNITY SURVEY

The City is seeking community input on the following three architectural plans proposed for the property. Final details regarding the plan will be determined if a plan to move forward is approved. Each plan includes an area for art, public seating and five parking spaces to replace the spaces that will be used to create the Main Street Plaza.

Please VOTE your favorite design from the three Preliminary Site Plan Options online here.

Preliminary Site Plan Option A

Option A site plan was the first to be developed by the City for this space and includes removal of the existing gazebo, a vendor space of approximately 300 square feet, seating areas and benches, public art space, and new trees and landscaping.

Preliminary Site Plan Option B

Option B site plan was developed following the first community meeting, where an option to preserve the existing gazebo structure was requested. This plan includes preservation of the existing gazebo structure, a smaller vendor space of approximately 150 square feet moved toward the rear of the area, seating areas and benches, public art space, and new trees and landscaping.

Preliminary Site Plan Option C

Option C site plan was also developed following the first community meeting, where an option to include a more family-friendly space was requested. This plan includes removal of the existing gazebo structure, a smaller vendor space of approximately 150 square feet moved toward the rear of the area, seating areas and benches, a small stage, public art space, and new trees and landscaping.