Magtanong Named Executive Director At Life Care Center of Vista

Photography by Life Care Media Center

VISTA, Calif. (July 29, 2019) – Life Care Center of Vista, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, is welcoming a new executive director, Sam Magtanong.

“I love it here!” said Magtanong. “I first visited the facility when I was 18 years old visiting a family member, and it is wonderful to be part of the community again.”

Magtanong most recently served as regional vice president for parent company Life Care Centers of America’s Golden Region for five years. Prior to that appointment, he was executive director at Life Care Center of Escondido, California. He has been a licensed nursing home administrator since September 2008.

“Sam is a good motivator and is driven to provide great customer experiences,” said Matt Ham, vice president of Life Care’s Southwest Division, which oversees its buildings in California, Arizona and Nevada. “He will be a wonderful leader for the team of professionals providing care to the community of Vista.”

Magtanong resides in his hometown of San Diego. He and his wife, Beverly, have five children.

Life Care Center of Vista, located at 304 North Melrose Drive, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitations facilities in California managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer's centers in 28 states.




