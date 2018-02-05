Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen At California Center for the Arts

Escondido, Ca. – February 2018 — On Tuesday, February 13th spend an Evening with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen brings the heart of Texas to the California coast.

Lyle Lovett’s music is some of the most beloved in the Americana genre. His sound has mixed everything from swing to jazz to country all with classic Texas charm and grit. With four Grammys to his name, and the inaugural Americana Music Association’s Trailblazer Award, Mr. Lovett shows no signs of slowing down as his latest album, Release Me spent several weeks at #1 on the Americana charts. Lovett is a staple of American music and his live shows display all the passion, inspiration, and delicate musicianship found throughout his 30-year career.

Joining Lyle Lovett on the road is Texas legend and country music star Robert Earl Keen. Keen’s music has been dubbed Americana, but it covers a landscape filled with front porch sing-a-longs and open field melodies that warm the soul and make the heart dance. His eighteen studio and live albums have found success across the country and inducted him into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.