Lyft and United Way Worldwide Join Forces to Support Southern California Fire Victims

Lyft Adds United Way Worldwide to In-App Feature as Charitable Partner

SAN DIEGO (Dec ember, 2017) — Lyft, the fastest-growing rideshare company in the U.S., has teamed up with United Way Worldwide, the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit, to help those impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.

Lyft has added United Way Worldwide to its in-app feature, Round Up & Donate, that lets passengers opt-in to have their fare rounded up to the nearest dollar and the difference donated to a charity of their choice. By adding United Way Worldwide, Lyft passengers in greater Inland Empire and Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Oxnard, Santa Barbara and San Diego can round up the fare on their Lyft ride between now and Jan. 14, 2018 and donate to United Way Worldwide.

United Way Worldwide is dedicated to supporting mid- and long-term recovery and re-building efforts for those affected by the fires. Funds donated through Round Up & Donate will be distributed through local United Ways in the affected areas.

“We are devastated by the fires in Southern California, and our hearts go out to those who have been affected,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “This partnership with United Way will give passengers the chance to help those in need and the Lyft community has proven to be very generous. We’re proud to partner with an organization that is directly providing relief for wildfire victims.”

“We applaud United Way Worldwide and Lyft for teaming up to support relief efforts in affected areas to help rebuild Southern California communities when it’s needed most,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

“United Way has a history of serving as the cornerstone for mid- and long-term recovery after natural disasters, such as the recent hurricanes that devastated parts of the Southern U.S.,” said United Way Worldwide Vice President of Investor Relations Larissa Rydin. “We are honored to partner with Lyft to support the efforts of local United Ways to rebuild the communities devastated by these wildfires.”

Since May of 2017, the Lyft community nationwide has rounded up fares and donated over $3 million. To learn more about how to opt-in to Lyft’s Round Up & Donate with United Way, visit here.

About Lyft … As the nation’s fastest-growing rideshare company, Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and it is now available to 95 percent of the U.S. population. The tech disruptor transports nearly 20 million riders per month and offers its customers both scheduled and on-demand ground transportation.

For more information on Lyft in San Diego, visit www.lyft.com/cities/san-diego- ca.

About United Way… United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.