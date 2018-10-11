Lyft Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Susan G. KomenⓇ San Diego

With Free Transportation for Breast Cancer Patients

Partnership Also Includes Special Rates for Nov. 4 “Race for the Cure” Participants

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 10, 2018) – In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in San Diego, Lyft , the fastest growing rideshare company in the United States, is partnering with Susan G. Komen San Diego to help with its mission to “save lives and find a cure.”

Lyft is working with Komen San Diego locally to offer rides to and from appointments for patients undergoing breast cancer treatment. The ridesharing service will be made available throughout October across San Diego County.

“Reliable transportation to and from treatment is a common challenge for many breast cancer patients,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “We are honored to partner with Komen San Diego to bring a dependable option to the many San Diego County women seeking treatment.”

According to Shaina Gross, president and CEO of Komen San Diego, help with transportation costs is one of the most common requests the Komen San Diego Financial Assistance program receives.

“The $5,000 in ride credits that Lyft is offering will allow us to meet the large demand for transportation support and use our funds toward other critical needs for the month of October,” said Gross. “It truly enables us to reach more women and meet more of the support service needs of local breast cancer patients.”

Patients needing rides to and from treatment appointments can access Komen San Diego’s Financial Assistance Program by calling 858-637-3210 or sending an email to: breastcancersupport@jfssd.org .

Lyft is committed to supporting San Diego community events and causes, including the Komen San Diego Race for the Cure – A Walk to End Breast Cancer on Sunday, Nov. 4. In support of the 8,000 to 10,000 participants in this year’s annual fundraising and awareness celebration, Lyft is providing promotional code SDKOMEN for new and existing Lyft users to receive 25 percent off rides to and from the event, which starts and finishes at Balboa Park.

“This cause is near and dear to our hearts, just as it is for many Lyft drivers and passengers,” said Meng. “Our sponsorship of this year’s Race for the Cure supports Komen San Diego’s efforts to save the lives of women every day. We can’t think of a better way to show our support.”

Meng noted that Lyft riders who use the special promotional code on Nov. 4 will see an in-app “skin” on the car icons, turning them into pink ribbons to commemorate race day and the fight against breast cancer.

Lyft’s gold sponsorship of the local Race for the Cure, along with other pink initiatives such as free transportation to breast cancer treatment centers, is a partnership model that is being considered by Lyft and Susan G. Komen chapters in cities nationwide, said Meng.

“We are excited about this local partnership and its valuable programs for our patients and survivors, and hope that it can be expanded to benefit women throughout the nation,” said Gross.

For more information about the Komen San Diego Race for the Cure, visit the website at http://komensandiego.org/walk .

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://blog.lyft.com/posts/lyft-x-susan-g-komen-san-diego .

ABOUT LYFT … Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the U.S. population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities. For more information on Lyft in San Diego, visit www.lyft.com/cities/san-diego-ca .