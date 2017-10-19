Lyft and San Diego State Sports Properties Partner for Aztec Football, Basketball Seasons



Lyft’s Oct. 21 “Rally Mode” Takes Passengers to SDSU Homecoming Game, Tailgating Experience

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 18, 2017) – Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S., and San Diego State Sports Properties are partnering for all SDSU football and basketball games during the 2017-18 seasons. To celebrate SDSU’s homecoming game, Lyft will offer a one-time “Rally Mode” experience on Saturday, Oct. 21, including Aztec Pride-filled rides to the game, ride discounts and a tailgating experience in Aztec Village.

The partnership marks the first time SDCCU Stadium will allow ridesharing vehicles into the parking lot for pick up/drop off.Riders will now easily find the rideshare pick up/drop off point with Lyft branding at parking lot P2 on the east side of the stadium.

“We look forward to helping the thousands of Aztec fans in our region travel to SDSU football and basketball games,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “Sharing a Lyft ride with several friends or family members gets fans to the games in a convenient and reliable way. Lyft ‘Rally Mode’ is our way to celebrate pride for SDSU and San Diego.”

Fans attending the SDSU homecoming game versus the Fresno State University Bulldogs can request a Lyft ride and opt-in to “Rally Mode” for a fully submerged super fan experience, including exclusive team swag. Riders will also be automatically entered to win a VIP tailgate experience and premium tickets for a future game. Aztec fans can request “Rally Mode” in the Lyft app when requesting a ride to the game from the SDSU campus and off-campus housing in the College Area on Oct. 21 from 2:30-7:30 p.m.

All game-day attendees can visit Lyft’s Tailgating Experience in the Aztec Village, from 5-7 p.m., featuring face painters, complimentary snacks and drinks, and giveaways.

In addition, all fans can use code “SDSURALLY” to save 20 percent on Lyft rides to and from the SDSU homecoming game. Attendees can use the one-day code for two rides to and from the game (up to $5 each ride).

“We want to make it easy for fans to get to and from SDSU home games,” said Duke Little, Vice President/General Manager, San Diego State Sports Properties. “Whether you’re cheering on the Aztecs for football at SDCCU Stadium or basketball at Viejas Arena, we’ve partnered with Lyft to get you to the games safely and affordably.”

For more information on Lyft in San Diego and “Rally Mode,” visit www.lyft.com/cities/san-diego- ca. For a full schedule of SDSU football and basketball games, visit www.goaztecs.com.



